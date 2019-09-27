Pro14: Scarlets v Connacht (Sat)

L-R: New attack coach Richard Whiffin, defence boss Glenn Delaney and head coach Brad Mooar will be in charge of their first competitive Scarlets game

Pro14: Scarlets v Connacht Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 28 Sept Kick-off: 17:15 BST

Wales props Rob Evans and Samson Lee join wing Steff Evans in Brad Mooar's first competitive line-up as Scarlets host Connacht in the Pro14 on Saturday.

All three were omitted from Wales' World Cup squad and have the chance to underline their credentials as the league campaign begins.

Connacht prop Paddy McAllister will make his league debut for the visitors after joining from Gloucester.

Conor Fitzgerald is at fly-half with Jack Carty on Ireland duty in Japan.

Scrum-half Dane Blacker is poised to make his competitive debut off the bench after switching from Cardiff Blues in the summer.

Steff Hughes will lead the Llanelli-based team in the absence of Wales hooker Ken Owens.

Connacht's left-at-home Ireland internationals Tiernan O'Halloran, Matt Healy, Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux all start, while Kieran Marmion and Ultan Dillane are among the replacements.

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar said: "We are all excited to get started against a very good Connacht side, who have enjoyed a successful pre-season of results. There are two sides with really good intent, it should be a great game of rugby."

Connacht boss Andy Friend said: "We are expecting a hugely competitive game. While they are missing players away on World Cup duty, they also have real depth in their squad. Both sides will be targeting a win, so I think we are in for quality game."

Scarlets: McNicholl; Conbeer, S Hughes (capt), Asquith, S Evans; D Jones, Hardy; R Evans, M Jones, Lee, Cummins, Rawlins, T Phillips, Macleod, Cassiem.

Replacements: T Davies, P Price, Kruger, Helps, Davis, Blacker, O'Brien, Baldwin.

Connacht: O'Halloran; S Fitzgerald, Godwin, Daly, Healy; C Fitzgerald, Blade; McAllister, McCartney, Bealham, Thornbury, Roux, Masterson, Fainga'a, Butler (capt).

Replacements: Delahunt, Buckley, Robertson-McCoy, Dillane, McKeon, Marmion, Robb, Leader.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Assistant referees: Rasta Rasivhenge (SARU), Mike English (WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)