Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland can't 'cry' over Ireland loss - John Barclay

Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A: Scotland v Samoa Venue: Misaki Stadium, Kobe Date: Monday, 30 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and Radio Scotland, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Scotland want to bring fun to their Rugby World Cup campaign and cannot afford to "cry" over the opening day loss to Ireland, says John Barclay.

The Scots were hammered 27-3 in Yokohama and have come in for a wave of criticism for their display.

Next up for Gregor Townsend's team is Samoa in Kobe on Monday.

"We're not going to sit in our hotel rooms and cry for a week," Barclay said.

"We're here at a World Cup, it's a great opportunity and we've got another one on Monday against Samoa."

Barclay's experience of captaining his country means he knows how skipper Stuart McInally would have been feeling after leading the side in such a disastrous start to the World Cup.

"My experience of being captain is that it can be quite lonely at times," said Barclay.

"I definitely felt that when you talk during the week about what you're going to do as captain but if you have a bad game, then you feel kind of hypocritical.

"I analyse myself and then think 'how can you say these things when you perform like that?'.

"So it's hard being a captain from that point of view and that's why you have a group of leaders who help.

"We've got experienced guys throughout to help and it's been a bit of a group effort to work out how we can improve, how can we fix problems because ultimately we want to qualify from the group and we've still got a chance to do that."