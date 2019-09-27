Australia v Wales: Hooker Ken Owens ready for Wallabies backlash at World Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device Gareth Davies on the importance of his defensive game ahead of Australia

World Cup - Pool D: Wales v Australia Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo Date: Sunday, 29 September Kick-off: 08:45 BST

Ken Owens says Australia will want to "knock Wales off their perch" in Sunday's crucial World Cup encounter.

Wales' win over the Wallabies last November was their first since 2009, ending a 13-match losing streak which included several narrow defeats.

But Australia coach Michael Cheika believes Wales are favourites for what is likely to be the Pool D top-spot decider in Tokyo.

"They'll want to get one back over us," said Wales hooker Owens.

"It's been a good rivalry, a good contest over the last five or six years, which has been great.

"They've always been close affairs with only a couple of points in it. Going back to November, it was a huge moment for us to get that win having got so close over the past number of years.

"They're going to be coming at us looking to knock us off our perch."

Wales started their campaign with a 43-14 win over Georgia on Monday, while Australia defeated Fiji 39-21 two days earlier.

Sunday's meeting in Tokyo should decide who finishes top of Pool D, with the victors potentially enjoying a more favourable draw in the knockout stages.

With so much at stake, Wales' players have increased the intensity in training to such an extent that captain Alun Wyn Jones revealed blood has been spilled during some sessions.

"There's been a good edge there which shows we've got an important game on Sunday," Owens added.

"All the boys have trained well and you need that little bit of edge getting ready for the Test match."

Skipper Jones and head coach Warren Gatland said some of the aggravation in training stemmed from the reaction of players unhappy to have been left out of the team to face Australia.

"It keeps the boys on their toes and some boys are a little bit disappointed when the team is named," said scrum-half Gareth Davies.

"It's important to have that little bit of an edge, which sets us up nicely for the game."