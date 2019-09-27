Rugby World Cup: England's Piers Francis has been cited for high tackle

Piers Francis made his World Cup debut against USA on Thursday

England's Piers Francis has been cited for foul play following a tackle that left United States full-back Will Hooley with concussion.

Francis, who will appear before a disciplinary panel in Tokyo, made the tackle early on in the Rugby World Cup match, which England won 45-7.

US flanker John Quill was sent off for a high tackle late on in the match.

Australia's Reece Hodge and Rey Lee-Lo of Samoa both received three-match bans after being cited for high tackles.

High tackles are under heavy scrutiny at the World Cup, after World Rugby introduced new guidance to reduce head injuries.

