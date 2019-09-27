Australia v Wales: Warren Gatland names unchanged team for second Rugby World Cup game

From the section

World Cup - Pool D: Wales v Australia Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tojoyo Date: Sunday, 29 September Kick-off: 08:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones will become Wales most capped player after Warren Gatland has named an unchanged side to face Australia in Tokyo.

Jones will win his 130th Wales cap to surpass the previous record of prop Gethin Jenkins.

Gatland has kept faith with the starting side that defeated Georgia 43-14 in the opening Pool D game.

Prop Wyn Jones and flanker Aaron Wainwright have kept their places.

Wales: L Williams; North, Jonathan Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Wyn Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Wainwright, Tipuric, Navidi.

Replacements: Smith, Dee, Lewis, Shingler, Moriarty, T Williams, Patchell, Wartkin.

Australia make four changes. Half-backs Will Genia and Bernard Foley return while Dane Haylett-Petty comes in at full-back as Kurtley Beale drops to the bench.

Adam Ashley-Cooper replaces the suspended Reece Hodge on the right wing.

More to follow