Harlequins: Scrum-halves Dylan Munro and Lloyd Wheeldon join club
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins have offered scrum-halves Dylan Munro and Lloyd Wheeldon contracts to provide cover for Danny Care and Niall Saunders.
South African Munro, 19, joins Quins' academy on a two-year contract from Stellenbosch Academy of Sport.
Wheeldon, 23, has agreed a short-term contract and is a serving British Army Lance Corporal.
Both played for Quins in this season's Premiership Sevens tournament, with Wheeldon scoring a try against Bristol.