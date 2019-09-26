Women's rugby: Ireland coach Adam Griggs names squad for Wales Test

Kathryn Dane is one of two Ulster players in Adam Griggs' squad

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has included 10 uncapped players in his squad ahead of the upcoming Test match with Wales.

Ireland travel to France and Scotland for training before facing Wales at UCD Bowl in Dublin on 10 November.

There are 10 Leinster players in the squad, six of whom are hoping to win their first cap.

Scrum-half Kathryn Dane and back row Claire McLaughlin are the two Ulster players included in the panel.

Leinster's Judy Bobbett, Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony, Grace Miller, Niamh Ni Dhroma, Hannah O'Connor and Katie O'Dwyer all come into the squad, while there are call-ups for Connacht's Shannon Touhey and Munster duo Dorothy Wall and Claire Keohane.

"It has been a very tough selection process and we have picked players purely on form," said Griggs.

"We are confident we have a really strong group to take us through this autumn.

He added: "There's a good mix of youth and experience throughout the squad which will drive our standards and make sure there is high quality competition for places as we head towards the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup 2021 qualifications next summer."

Ireland Women's Squad

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster), Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Lauren Delany (Firwood-Waterloo/ IQ), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Mary Healy (Lindenwood College/ IQ), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Edel McMahon (Wasps/ Connacht), Grace Miller (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster), Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/ IQ), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Niamh Ni Dhroma (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster), Anne-Marie O'Hora (Galweigians/ Connacht), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/ Connacht), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster), Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/ Connacht), Dorothy Wall (Fethard/ Munster), Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)