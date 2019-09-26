Rugby World Cup: Italy secure bonus-point 48-7 win over Canada in Pool B

2019 Rugby World Cup: Italy v Canada Italy: (17) 48 Tries: Steyn, Budd, Negri, Penalty try, Bellini, Zani, Minozzi Cons: Allan 3, Canna Pen: Allan Canada: (0) 7 Try: Coe Con: Nelson

Italy scored seven tries as they secured a bonus-point World Cup victory against Canada in Pool B in Fukuoka.

Forwards Braam Steyn and Dean Budd scored early tries in the first half as Italy led from the start.

Sebastian Negri, Mattia Bellini, Federico Zani and Matteo Minozzi added tries in the second half and Italy were also awarded a penalty try.

Italy top the group with two bonus-point wins but have yet to play South Africa or New Zealand.

Teams

Italy: Minozzi, Benvenuti, Campagnaro, Hayward, Bisegni, Allan, Braley; Lovotti, Bigi, Ferrari, Sisi, Budd, Negri, Polledri, Steyn.

Replacements: Zani, Quaglio, Riccioni, Ruzza, Mbanda, Palazzani, Canna, Bellini.

Canada: Parfrey, Hassler, Lesage, Blevins, van der Merwe, Nelson, McRorie; Buydens, Howard, Tierney, Keys, Larsen, Sheppard, Rumball, Ardron.

Replacements: Piffero, Sears-Duru, Keith, Campbell, Heaton, Mackenzie, Hearn, Coe.