Ireland v Japan: Jack Carty replaces Johnny Sexton in one of four Irish changes

Sexton was substituted in the second half of Ireland's opening World Cup win over Scotland

Jack Carty will start at fly-half as Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt makes four changes for his side's Pool A match against hosts Japan on Saturday.

Johnny Sexton is not included in the squad, having been taken off in the win over Scotland with a thigh niggle.

Rob Kearney and Keith Earls return to the back three as Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway make way.

Chris Farrell partners Garry Ringrose in midfield as Peter O'Mahony is fit to start in the back row.

Centre Robbie Henshaw is again not included in the matchday 23 having picked up a hamstring injury in the first week of training in Japan.

However, Joey Carbery is set to return to action as he is named on the bench following his recovery from an ankle injury sustained in Ireland's first warm-up game against Italy in August.

Kearney missed the opening win over Scotland with a calf injury

Twenty-seven-year-old Carty made his international debut as a replacement against Italy in this year's Six Nations.

The fly-half followed up a strong season at Connacht with an impressive showing in Ireland's warm-up games, including a man of the match display against Wales in Cardiff.

Sexton relinquished place-kicking duties during the first half of Ireland's 27-3 victory over Scotland but remained on the field until the 59th minute.

There is no place for Bundee Aki, despite the centre being passed fit after coming off early against Scotland, although O'Mahony has recovered having gone through HIA protocol.

Schmidt has resisted the temptation to keep Conway and Larmour in the side after the duo performed well in Yokohama, and reverts to his favoured back three with Kearney and Earls joining Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale.

Ireland: Kearney; Earls, Ringrose, Farrell, Stockdale; Carty, Murray; Healy, Best, Furlong, Henderson, James Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Stander.

Replacements: Cronin, Kilcoyne, Porter, Beirne, Ruddock, McGrath, Carbery, Larmour.