Rugby World Cup: Japan captain Michael Leitch could be on bench for Ireland game

Leitch led Japan to victory over Russia in the World Cup opener

Captain Michael Leitch could be a surprise omission from Japan's starting line-up to face Ireland on Saturday, according to the PA news agency.

Fit-again Amanaki Mafi could come into the hosts' back-row for the Pool A encounter in Shizuoka, with Leitch set to be on the bench.

The Brave Blossoms defeated Russia 30-10 in their opening World Cup match in Tokyo on Friday.

Ireland began with a convincing 27-3 win over Scotland.

If Leitch is named among the substitutes, South Africa-born flanker Lappies Labuschagne could wear the captain's armband against Joe Schmidt's side.

Hosts Japan have admitted to being wracked with opening-night nerves during their win over Russia.

Himeno said Japan struggled with nerves in their first match as hosts

Number eight Kazuki Himeno admitted Japan were "spun" by the size of the occasion in the tournament opener, as they struggled to cope with the weight of host-nation expectation.

"It wasn't like a usual Test match as there was a different atmosphere, the crowd noise was really loud and a few things spun us during the game," said the 25-year-old.

"But it's important we get back to our basics, what we are good at. We need to find out what's going wrong and fix it on the spot.

"So as a leader that would be my focus; don't get narrow or any tunnel vision because we need our peripheral vision and a sense of the game so we can fix problems on the spot."

Wing Lomano Lemeki, meanwhile, has given a score prediction for the Ireland encounter, insisting Japan will triumph.

"I think we'll win 33-26. Why? Because we train hard, and (Johnny) Sexton is not 100 per cent," he said.

When quizzed on how to cope with fielding high balls, Lemeki added: "Just catch the ball. Catch the high ball first of all, and if we catch it we can attack.

"I just need to do my best. As long as we can catch the ball it will be no problem."

Ireland will move towards topping the pool and a likely quarter-final with South Africa with victory, while Japan could put pressure on both the Irish and the Scots should they prevail.