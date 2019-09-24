Rugby World Cup: Pick your Ireland XV

Ireland bow to fans
Ireland bow to fans after their 27-3 win over Scotland in their opening Pool A fixture

The win over Scotland is done and dusted and all eyes are on Japan.

Win and you've one foot in the quarter-finals, lose and the pressure is on.

Ireland play their second World Cup fixture in Pool A against Japan on Saturday, but who would you pick to start against the hosts?

Let your head rule over your heart, you don't want to get these decisions wrong at a World Cup!

Ireland's RWC starting XV

Pick who you think will start Ireland's second World Cup game against hosts Japan on 28 September.

