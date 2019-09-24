Tevita Ratuva: Scarlets sign Fiji lock from Bordeaux-Begles

Lock Tevita Ratuva (right) made his World Cup debut in the loss to Australia last weekend

Scarlets have signed lock Tevita Ratuva from French Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles.

The 24-year-old is currently on World Cup duty with Fiji and won his fourth cap off the bench in last weekend's defeat to Australia.

Ratuva impressed for the Fiji Under-20 team at the 2015 Junior World Championship, before making his senior Test debut against Canada last August.

He has been named in Fiji's starting XV against Uruguay on Wednesday.

Ratuva has previously played for Brisbane in Australia's National Rugby Championship and will join up with Scarlets after Fiji's World Cup campaign.

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar said: "We are looking forward to welcoming 'Tex' to the Scarlets family following the RWC. He's a big physical player on both sides of the ball with a bit of X-factor. He is a really exciting signing for us."