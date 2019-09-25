Rugby World Cup: The five rules for following Ireland in Japan

Just like in the movies? Yokahama is the city that never sleeps

Rule number one: Not everyone has to love the Rugby World Cup as much as you do.

Although initially confused by the notion, after one week in Japan I can confirm that the world doesn't stand still, not even for the Rugby World Cup.

In fact, there have been times, particularly in the days building up to the opening match, that the untrained eye could have been forgiven for completely missing that this tournament was happening altogether.

Japan's love affair with rugby remains in its infancy, but this tournament will ramp the relationship up a notch, you can already see it happening.

In a country where baseball, sumo-wrestling and football are kings, rugby fever has not yet gripped every corner of the nation.

But that is fine, actually it is better. This is the Rugby World Cup, Japan's way.

It is not a mass invasion of a sport that has no real place in this part of the world. It feels more like a sport showcasing its appeal in a place where it is not already embedded into the culture.

Over the last week I have been part of a three-man BBC Sport NI team, alongside broadcaster Gavin and cameraman/all-round tech wizard Gary, tasked with reporting on events on the pitch, but also trying to tell the wider story of the first Rugby World Cup in Asia.

Lost in translation: The BBC Sport NI team have been enjoying some of the local delicacies

The fun part is that we are not just reporting on it, but we are also living in it.

Week one was Yokohama, a sprawling metropolis just south of Tokyo but very much it's own city (rule number two: if you meet someone from Yokohama, do not suggest to them that it is an extension of Tokyo).

It is a city that delivers on the high-rise buildings and bright lights that the internet promises, but it is also completely comfortable in its own skin and in no way appears interested in sacrificing any of its authenticity in an attempt to entice more tourists.

This is all well and good, but when your Japanese is as poor as ours, it can occasionally leave you both literally and metaphorically lost.

You would do well to turn a corner in Yokohama and not see a restaurant within 50 metres, but if you are not familiar with the Japanese writing system, then you will have to look a bit further to find one with a menu you can read.

Day one, jet-lagged and doing absolutely anything to resist the urge to sleep before 8pm, we stumbled across a ramen restaurant, the ordering system for which was a vending machine accompanied by a helpful picture guide.

So nice was the meal that followed, the next five days became what can only be described as an all-out ramen binge.

Gavin and Gary try to navigate Tokyo's rush hour

Then, after five days of a diet evenly split between noodles, pork and broth we decided that the time was right to expand our horizons and find a new passion.

Rule number three: Regardless of how nice it is, there is such a thing as too much ramen.

For the love of Newsline

In order to do our job effectively, it is important to inject a bit of colour into the content we produce.

For Gavin and Gary, making their packages for BBC Newsline as eye-catching as possible often means finding an interesting location to film from.

Simple, until you add approximately 2,500 other people all crossing at the same time.

As interesting places go, Tokyo's Shibuya crossing is right up there with the best of them.

Said to be the busiest intersection in the world, it is a jaw-dropping junction where five separate crossings meet in the heart of Japan's capital, with an almighty scrum of people crossing the road in a multitude of directions every time the green man appears.

So obviously the perfect place to film a piece for Newsline.

The closest our man Michael Morrow will get to making Joe Schmidt's Ireland team

The plan was simple: Gavin starts at one end of the crossing with Gary and the camera at the other, when the green man goes they walk towards each other as Gavin speaks into his microphone, finishing with the two meeting in the middle.

My job was to stand by the side and watch the stuff (nailed it), allowing me to watch as Gary tried to find the Gavin-shaped needle in the haystack.

Remarkably they managed it in one take without bumping into anyone, a feat which in itself might be worthy of a piece on Newsline.

Translation trouble

As we made our way around the city in the opening few days, rugby shirts became an increasingly prominent fixture and by the time the opening game came round, you knew that the Rugby World Cup was in town.

With the opening game up the road in Tokyo, the best place to go for atmosphere and guaranteed colour was the Yokohama fanzone, spectacularly located alongside the city's futuristic waterfront.

There fans gathered in their numbers, the majority of them Japanese, many wearing the red and white hoops of the Brave Blossoms, but there were a smattering of other travelling fans on show including New Zealanders, South Africans, Scottish and Irish.

I went along, set on soaking up the atmosphere and getting the views of some fans.

My first interview went poorly, a lovely Japanese couple spoke enthusiastically to me via an equally lovely man who offered to be my unofficial translator.

After one question had been relayed to the couple, it became apparent that my translator was fine with converting short questions from English to Japanese, but was unable to communicate the answers back to me.

Divided loyalties for some of the locals?

Interview politely terminated. Rule number four: always make sure that you speak the same language as your translator before agreeing to a collaboration.

But from there the night went from strength to strength, from meeting a Japanese bagpiper who moved to Edinburgh when he was 15 in order to learn highland dancing, to having an Irishman and a New Zealander arguing on camera over who were the kingpins of international rugby.

Japan's win was met with the sort of reception that reminds you exactly why you love sport: people of all ages, many of whom by their own admission were not avid rugby fans, jumping into the moment and being part of something that they might look back on and remember in years to come.

Oh yes, and Ireland won their opening match in style, too.

A huge moment for Joe Schmidt's side after a long and occasionally bumpy build-up that could yet prove to be the start of an incredible tournament for Ireland.

There has been plenty of coverage on Ireland's trials and tribulations already, and there will be plenty more over the coming weeks.

But even if you are the most avid Ireland fan, force yourself out from behind the sofa after a game and have a look at what else is happening in the tournament is bringing across Japan.

Rule number five: It is the Rugby World Cup, enjoy it.