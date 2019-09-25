Rugby World Cup: Fiji on brink of exit after Uruguay pull off stunning 30-27 win

Uruguay were beaten 68-7 by Fiji when they last faced each other earlier this year

2019 Rugby World Cup: Fiji v Uruguay Fiji: (12) 27 Tries: Dolokoto, Mawi, Ratuniyarawa, Matawalu 2 Cons: Matavesi Uruguay: (24) 30 Tries: Arata, Diana, Cat Pens: Berchesi 3 Cons: Berchesi

Uruguay left Fiji on the brink of exiting the Rugby World Cup at the pool stage as they pulled off a memorable win in Kamaishi.

In a frantic first half, Fiji were left stunned as Uruguay came from behind to lead through tries from Santiago Arata, Manuel Diana and Juan Manuel Cat.

Api Ratuniyarawa reduced the deficit for Fiji while Nikola Matawalu touched down to give them a losing bonus point.

Fiji remain fourth in Pool D but languish behind Wales and Australia.

Fiji came into the game off the back of a defeat by Australia in their first match of the tournament, but they started comfortably in Kamaishi as Mesulame Dolokoto crossed at the corner early on.

A win would have got their tournament back on track and they led again through Eroni Mawi after Arata quickly responded for Uruguay, but the Fijians were stunned by a resilient Los Teros side.

Uruguay, who were playing their first match of this year's tournament, seemed unfazed by Fiji and kept them frustrated as they comfortably led most of the match.

Felipe Berchesi's penalty just before the break put Uruguay 12 points ahead and left Fiji with a mountain to climb to avoid a second successive defeat.

Fiji could have clawed down the gap had Josh Matavesi's kicking been on target, however the Newcastle Falcons fly-half missed two conversions and a second half penalty before Ben Volavola missed the extras from Matawalu's score.

A crucial tie against Georgia on Thursday, 3 October (06:15 BST) now awaits Fiji, whereas Uruguay face Australia in Oita on Saturday, 5 October (06:15 BST).

Fiji: Veitokani; Nakosi, Radrada, Vatubua, Goneva; J Matavesi, Seniloli; Mawi, Dolokoto; Saulo, Ratuva, Ratuniyarawa, Waqaniburotu (capt), Voka, Nakarawa.

Replacements: Vugakoto, Ma'afu, Atalifo, Cavubati, S Matavesi Matawalu, Volavola, Botia.

Uruguay: Mieres; Freitas, Cat, Vilaseca, Silva; Berchesi, Arata; Sanguinetti, Kessler, Arbelo, Dotti, Leindeker, Gaminara (capt), Civetta, Diana.

Replacements: Pujadas, Gattas, Rombys, Lamanna, J Ormaechea, A Ormaechea, Etcheverry, Inciarte.

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (Fra).