Wales coach Stephen Jones' 'whirlwind and manic' World Cup arrival

Wales backs coach Stephen Jones admits it has been a whirlwind since he replaced Rob Howley at the World Cup in Japan.

Jones arrived in Toyota City last Thursday after Howley had been sent home for an alleged betting breach.

The 41-year-old saw Wales defeat Georgia 43-14 in their first Pool D match after being involved in only two training sessions.

"It has been a whirlwind and manic if I am honest," said Jones.

The 100-times capped former Wales fly-half will be part of Wayne Pivac's backroom staff when Warren Gatland leaves after the World Cup.

But before the dramatic events surrounding' Jones arrival in Japan he says he had no plans to go to the tournament.

"I was at home in Cardiff when I took the call last Monday and it was a bit of a shock," said Jones.

"When I got the call, it was an instant decision. I'm very fortunate that I have a supportive wife as well!

"If I was home, I'd be on the school run (with my three children) and then catching up with regional coaches regarding some of the young talent in the country, some good young talent."

Jones says he has not talked to Howley and has been welcomed into Gatland's staff.

Wales World Cup fixtures & results - Pool D Mon, 23 Sept: Wales 43-14 Georgia Sun, 29 Sept: Wales v Australia, Toyota Stadium, Tokyo (08:45 BST) Wed, 9 Oct: Wales v Fiji, Oita Stadium, Oita (10:45 BST) Sun, 13 Oct: Wales v Uruguay, Kumamoto Prefectural Athletic Stadium, Kumamoto City (09:15 BST)

"What a wonderful welcome I have had from the boys and the management since I arrived in Toyota," said Jones.

"It has been fantastic from my end.

"I have been fortunate with how I worked with some of the players before. A lot of the senior players were excellent and took the lead in a lot of the sessions which was great from my end.

"There are a lot of foundations in place and in the library ready.

"Gats has been excellent and said I can evolve things slowly, but I am conscious there is going to be limited grass time. I am fortunate there are so many good things in place.

"It's a wonderful environment, you look at each department, how they function.

"Everybody knows their role and they do it very well from a management perspective. The boys, characters, their knowledge of the game, have been huge positives."

Stephen Jones was being coached by Rob Howley at the end of his Wales career

Jones says he would not look to implement the game-plan that Pivac is formulating.

"We have caught up as a management group, Wayne, myself, Byron and Jonathan," said Jones.

"We have had discussions about certain things, but what's been fascinating, wonderful and hugely beneficial for me is that I've been in this environment and learnt so much so it will make the transition a lot easier."

Jones says he was happy with some of the attack against Georgia as Wales wrapped up the bonus point before half-time with Gareth Davies, Jonathan Davies and Josh Adams all shining.

"I thoughts some of the running lines were good, our ball movement was decent," said Jones.

"But I would say the good thing for us is there is plenty to work on, which is the exciting part."

Australia await Wales on Sunday in Tokyo in a potential Pool D decider with the Wallabies defeating Fiji 39-21 in their opening game.

"It's fantastic isn't it?" said Jones.

"Last time out Wales were successful against Australia. It will be a massive occasion and it's the one as players and coaches that you love, big sporting moments.

"Australia have lots of talented players. But I look at it from our perspective and our boys will be looking forward to that challenge of going up against those boys.

"We have got some wonderful players regarding skill-sets, athletic ability, and work rate off the ball. It's exciting from our end."

At the heart of it all is captain Alun Wyn Jones, who will overtake Gethin Jenkins to make a record 130th Wales appearance when they face Australia.

"Unbelievable isn't he?" commented Jones.

"He is fantastic. I've played with him and he is a wonderful player, professional, driven, clever, intelligent, smart rugby player.

"I can't speak highly enough of him and he is definitely one of the greats."

All pictures via Huw Evans Images.