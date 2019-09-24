Addison and Timoney set to miss Ulster Pro14 opener against Ospreys

Will Addison is beginning his second season with Ulster

Utility back Will Addison and forward Nick Timoney are set to miss Ulster's opening Pro14 game of the season against Ospreys because of injuries.

Addison has suffered a lower limb injury while back-rower Timoney has a hand complaint.

Prop Gareth Milasinovich, signed from Worcester Warriors, will be absent for most of the season due to a cruciate ligament problem sustained in training.

Another prop, Marty Moore, is also still out of action.

Ulster coach Dan McFarland has indicated that Moore may be available again for the Irish province's game with Cardiff at the end of October.

Timoney suffered his injury in the away pre-season friendly defeat by Glasgow Warriors on 14 September.

Addison sat out that match as a precaution in case he was required to join the Ireland World Cup squad in Japan after Robbie Henshaw suffered an injury in training.

The extent of his injury and the proposed recovery time is unclear.

New signings, prop Jack McGrath, centre Sam Faddes and lock Sam Carter are all poised to make their competitive debuts against the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium on Friday.

After the visit of the Ospreys, Ulster travel to South Africa to play the Cheetahs and the Kings on successive Saturdays.