United States: Sale Sharks fly-half AJ MacGinty in World Cup team to face England

AJ MacGinty has made 40 Premiership appearances for Sale Sharks

The United Stated have named Sale Sharks fly-half AJ MacGinty in their team to play against England in their World Cup Pool C match in Kobe.

MacGinty is one of six English-based players in the USA squad for their opening game in Japan.

Head coach Gary Gold has overhauled his side since the 2015 tournament, with 14 players in the 23-man squad yet to make their World Cup debut.

MacGinty is one of 10 survivors from the last World Cup in England.

He will be joined in the starting XV by hooker Joe Taufete'e (Worcester Warriors), prop Titi Lamositele (Saracens), lock Ben Landry (Ealing Trailfinders) and centre Paul Lasike (Harlequins).

The side will be captained by wing Blaine Scully, 31, who previously played for Leicester Tigers and will be featuring in his third World Cup.

He is the most experienced member of the team with 50 caps.

The United States have qualified for every World Cup apart from 1995, but have just three wins from their 25 matches, losing all four games in 2015.

England are set to announce their team on Tuesday (08:30 BST).

The 2003 winners kicked their campaign off with a comfortable 35-3 victory over Tonga in Sapporo.

USA team to play England: Hooley; Scully (c), Brache, Lasike, Iosefo; MacGinty, Davies; Ainuu, Taufete'e, Lamositele, Landry, Civetta, Lamborn, Quill, Dolan

Replacements: Fawsitt, Kilifi, Mullen, Peterson, Germishuys, De Haas, Campbell, Te'o