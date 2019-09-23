Jersey Reds: Missed opportunities cost islanders in Newcastle Championship Cup loss

Jersey's last game was their 35-22 win over the Russian national team in a World Cup warm-up match in Moscow

Jersey Reds head coach Harvey Biljon says he is frustrated by his side's missed opportunities as they lost 21-8 to Newcastle in the Championship Cup.

Ex-England fly-half Toby Flood kicked three penalties and converted George Wacokecoke's try as Newcastle led 16-3 with five minutes to go.

Will Homer's 75th-minute try got Jersey within eight points before Wacokecoke crossed again in the final minute.

"Although we scored a very good try, we missed opportunities," Biljon said.

It was Newcastle's first game since being relegated from the Premiership last season and the Falcons still fielded a number of their high-profile players such as Sinoti Sinoti, Will Welch, Flood and former Jersey player Gary Graham.

"When you're coming up against quality opposition like we did today, if you make an error they're going to hurt you, and we saw that at the end of the game," Biljon added to BBC Radio Jersey.

"There's definitely a lot to build on, which is exciting, but let's move past this as quickly as we can and get focused on the next game."