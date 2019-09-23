Jack McGrath: 'I'll enjoy running out at Kingspan and not getting booed'

Jack McGrath is set to make his competitive debut for Ulster against Ospreys on Friday

Jack McGrath says he is looking forward to "running out at Kingspan Stadium and not be part of the opposition getting booed" when he makes his competitive Ulster debut against Ospreys on Friday.

The Irish prop joined Dan McFarland's squad from Leinster during the summer.

"I'm loving the new challenge. I think at this stage of my career it's the right thing to do," said McGrath.

"I've only been here two weeks but I'm loving every minute of it. It's a really great environment to be in."

The 29-year-old British and Irish Lion admits it was a difficult decision to leave his home province but says McFarland's vision for Ulster persuaded him his future lay in Belfast.

"Anywhere you leave it's incredibly tough and it's especially hard when you've been in the one place for such a long time," conceded the front row.

"When I spoke to Dan I loved every aspect that he came to me with and it was an opportunity to step outside the box and challenge myself.

"For a squad to be challenging for trophies you need strength in depth in every position and I'm still learning from other people and they're learning off me."

World Cup omission 'massively disappointing'

An injury-hampered final season with Leinster saw McGrath fall down the pecking order with Ireland and ultimately miss out on coach Joe Schmidt's 31-man squad for the World Cup in Japan.

"It's massively disappointing when you get that phone call from Joe and you are down for a couple of days after it," explained McGrath.

"But I sat down and stepped back from it and thought about the new challenge going up to Ulster and the opportunity to hit the ground running from the start there in the Pro14.

"I can get a lot of games under my belt and get back to playing rugby because I didn't play enough rugby last season. It was a very frustrating time.

"For me it represents a chance to take the positives, get ball in hand and hopefully remain injury-free. Friday can't come quickly enough."