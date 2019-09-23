Wales at the World Cup: Name your team to face Australia

Jonathan Davies, Liam Williams and Ross Moriarty
Will Wales go fully loaded for their clash with the Wallabies?
Rugby World Cup: Wales v Australia
Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo Date: Sun, 29 September Kick-off: 08:45 BST
Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

After a bonus point win against Georgia in their opening game in Japan, Wales have six days to prepare for the challenge of Australia.

The sides have met six times before in the tournament with Wales winning on only one occasion.

The match could be the key to qualification for the quarter final and ease pressure for the final two Pool D matches against Fiji and Uruguay.

Wales have injury worries over locks Cory Hill and Adam Beard, but neither player has yet been officially ruled out.

Pick your Wales XV to play Australia

Pick your players from the list below

Can't see this selector? Visit this page: Pick your Wales XV to play Australia

All pictures via Huw Evans Images.

