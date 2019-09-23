Wales at the World Cup: Name your team to face Australia

Will Wales go fully loaded for their clash with the Wallabies?

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Australia Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo Date: Sun, 29 September Kick-off: 08:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

After a bonus point win against Georgia in their opening game in Japan, Wales have six days to prepare for the challenge of Australia.

The sides have met six times before in the tournament with Wales winning on only one occasion.

The match could be the key to qualification for the quarter final and ease pressure for the final two Pool D matches against Fiji and Uruguay.

Wales have injury worries over locks Cory Hill and Adam Beard, but neither player has yet been officially ruled out.

Pick your Wales XV to play Australia Pick your players from the list below First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Fourteenth 14 Fifteenth 15 Confirm selection

Can't see this selector? Visit this page: Pick your Wales XV to play Australia

All pictures via Huw Evans Images.