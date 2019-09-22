England 35-3 Tonga: Eddie Jones' side battle to opening World Cup win

Manu Tuilagi scored England's first try of their 2019 World Cup campaign

2019 Rugby World Cup: England v Tonga England: (18) 35 Tries: Tuilagi 2, George, Cowan-Dickie Pens: Farrell 3 Cons: Farrell 3 Tonga: (3) Pens: Takulua

England's World Cup campaign got off to a spluttering but winning start as they fought their way past unfancied Tonga.

Two first-half tries from the buccaneering Manu Tuilagi and a second-half rumble from Jamie George off a driving maul opened a gap, Owen Farrell landing three penalties and two conversions.

Replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie grabbed the bonus-point fourth try late on but the expected avalanche of points never materialised.

Tonga had shipped 14 tries to New Zealand earlier this month and had won only one of their last seven coming into this tournament.

But they caused England problems at the breakdown, and coach Eddie Jones will want much more from his side as they look to win the Webb-Ellis trophy for only the second time in their history.

More soon.

Teams

England: Daly, Watson, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), May, Ford, Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler, Lawes, Itoje, Curry, Underhill, Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Cole, Kruis, Ludlam, Heinz, Slade, Joseph.

Tonga: Halaifonua, Pakalani, Piutau (c), Vuna, Lolohea, Morath, Takulua; Fisiihoi, Sakalia, Tameifuna, Lousi, Fifita, Kalamafoni, Kapeli, Vaipulu.

Replacements: Maile, Talakai, Fia, Faleafa, Manu, Fukofuka, Faiva, Tu'itavake