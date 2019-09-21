Premier 15s: Harlequins score 101 points in win over Richmond

Harlequins finished runners-up in the Premier 15s last season

Harlequins thrashed Richmond 101-0 on the opening day of the Premier 15s season.

Defending champions Saracens also won but had a tougher game as they beat Bristol Bears 35-22.

Wasps beat Worcester Warriors 47-10, while Loughborough Lightning earned a 27-12 victory over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.

Gloucester-Hartpury also made a winning start as they comprehensively beat Firwood Waterloo 48-7.

Women's Rugby correspondent Adam Zoltie at The Stoop

With 10 new signings over the summer - including six high-profile internationals - much of the pre-season talk was that Harlequins were the title favourites before a ball had even been kicked.

Any risk of them not living up to the hype was quashed within the first 13 minutes of an action-packed first half as four players crossed the whitewash to give the home side an early bonus point and indicate they were going for the jugular.

This match could have been mistaken for a warm-up rather than a league fixture as scrum-half Lucy Packer exploited numerous gaps in the Richmond defence and Italian back row Giada Franco looked unstoppable for her new club.

Richmond offered little threat and this was a harsh lesson for a side whose next challenge is champions Saracens.

As for Quins, to breach a century in their first match of the season is a scary prospect for their nearest challengers and shows that the hype is real.

In the other matches, Saracens were given a testing game at Bristol Bears.

The reigning champions found themselves 10-3 down before recovering to take a 20-10 lead.

Tries from Jeani Layola and Chantelle Miell put Saracens in further control, and despite Bristol's efforts, they secured victory.

Loughborough Lightning came back from 5-7 down at half-time to beat visitors Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.

The home side went 5-12 behind shortly after the break before recovering.

Rhona Lloyd played a pivotal role as she scored a hat-trick of tries, with her third coming after a 50-yard run.

Gloucester-Hartpury were at Firwood Waterloo and had little trouble in overcoming their hosts.

They moved into a 12-0 lead, and despite Waterloo reducing the deficit to 12-7 at half-time, the visiting side pulled away after the break with six unanswered tries.

Wasps went 3-0 down at home to Worcester Warriors but slowly asserted their authority and established a 19-3 half-time lead.

The dominant home side extended their lead to 33-3, and even though Worcester scored a try and conversion, Wasps eased to victory.