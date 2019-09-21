Premiership Cup: Manu Vunipola scores first try as top flight rugby union season begins

England Under-20 international fly-half Manu Vunipola needed just three minutes to cross for Saracens at Wasps

While Mako and Billy Vunipola are gearing up for England's World Cup opener against Tonga their little brother Manu has been making a name for himself back home.

With the World Cup getting under way in Japan, the domestic season has also begun with the opening round of fixtures in the Premiership Cup and there were new names aplenty on the scoresheets.

The 19-year-old Vunipola scored his first try for a very young Saracens side as they ran in six tries to crush a Wasps team that included Dan Robson, Jimmy Gopperth and Kieran Brookes 50-28 at the Ricoh.

Sarries, who lost last year's final to Northampton, blooded nine debutants, with Charlie Watson going over on his first appearance as winger Rotimi Segun scored twice.

At Sale the cup holders were beaten 39-18 as Simon Hamersley scored two tries on his first appearance for the Sharks since a summer move from Newcastle.

A strong Worcester side boasting Ryan Mills, Ted Hill and Graham Kitchener scored eight tries against an inexperienced Leicester team to win 57-23, while in Devon Exeter beat West Country rivals Bath 28-14 as Tom Hendrickson scored two tries for the Chiefs.

London Irish's return to top-flight rugby got off to a great start as Scott Steele scored a hat-trick and Ross McMillan crossed twice in their 49-29 win at Gloucester.

The competition began on Friday night at the Twickenham Stoop where Aaron Morris scored two tries as Harlequins beat Bristol 24-12.