Scotland: Stuart McInally can be captain for years to come - Greig Laidlaw

Captain Stuart McInally and veteran Greig Laidlaw will be key men for Scotland at the Rugby World Cup

2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A: Ireland v Scotland Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sunday, 22 September Kick-off: 08:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland MW and BBC Radio Ulster; plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Greig Laidlaw has backed Stuart McInally to be Scotland captain for years to come and believes the World Cup squad boasts several leaders.

Having captained Scotland a record 39 times, scrum-half Laidlaw was a strong candidate to lead the side in Japan.

However, head coach Gregor Townsend chose McInally and Laidlaw says the Edinburgh hooker, 29, is a fine choice.

"It's been good just hearing a fresh voice, someone who is young and newer to the role," Laidlaw said.

"He's going to do a fantastic job both now and in years to come.

"It's up to us as the leaders round about him, myself included, that we make sure he gets the support he needs. He's got the full backing of the team and we respect him."

With a combined total of 630 caps, Townsend has named the most experienced Scotland side ever to play in a World Cup match for their Pool A opener against Ireland in Yokohama on Sunday.

Laidlaw, who will make his 74th Test outing, believes that experience gives Scotland a chance to make a mark on this tournament.

"I've been involved in this team for a long time and the maturity of some of our players in key positions is massive," said the 33-year-old Clermont half-back.

"You speak about someone like Rob Kearney in the Irish team being important, but in our team now to have guys like Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg, Stuart McInally, WP Nel - we're starting to piece together guys with a bit of experience.

"We certainly have the drive in us. We're pushing hard, our standards are high and that's all you can hope for at this stage. We'll look to then put our best foot forward as soon as the first ball is kicked on Sunday."