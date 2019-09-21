Wales: Lock Beard to miss Australia Rugby World Cup game

Adam Beard has won 16 caps for Wales

World Cup - Pool D: Wales v Georgia Venue: City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota City Date: Monday, 23 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales lock Adam Beard is set to miss the second World Cup group game against Australia.

Beard arrived in Japan on Saturday after having his appendix removed but is not fit for the match against Australia on 29 September as well as Monday's opener against Georgia.

"I don't think he's going to be in contention for selection next week," said Wales coach Warren Gatland.

Wales are hopeful Dragons captain Cory Hill will be fit to face the Wallabies.

Wales have only two fit locks currently with Jake Ball partnering Alun Wyn Jones against Georgia and flanker Aaron Shingler covering lock.

"Adam arrived today as we were leaving from training," said Gatland.

"He's going to do some light stuff over the next few days. I don't think he's going to be in contention.

"He hasn't done enough. The plan is to get him up and running as quickly as we possibly can.

"He's lost a bit of weight so we need to get some weight back on him, get him eating properly again.

"He's done a lot of training and conditioning over the last three months so it'll probably take a week to get him up to speed again.

"It's good to have him here and we're looking forward to him getting involved.

"He'll be receiving a couple of serious fines from the players over the next couple of days.

"One for arriving late on tour, there will be a fine for the loss of weight and I don't think he was wearing all the right kit earlier either. He's in serious trouble."

Cory Hill was captain of the Wales Under-20 squad for the 2012 Junior World Cup

There was better news on Hill who has not played since the Six Nations victory over England in February as he has recovered from a stress fracture in his leg.

"He did some scrums today and some running," said Gatland.

"The plan is to have him available for selection for next week.

"He's making a lot of progress and we're very pleased with how that's going.

"It's a stress fracture and they take a lot of time.

"He's said it's improving every day. There is still a little bit of pain but it's only mild to what he initially had."

