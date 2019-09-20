England doctor Phil Riley resigned before Rugby World Cup

Phil Riley had been England's first-team doctor for almost 12 months

England will contest the 2020 World Cup without doctor Phil Riley as part of their backroom staff after he resigned in the build-up to the tournament.

Riley, who became team doctor almost 12 months ago, left for "personal reasons" according to the Rugby Football Union.

His final game was England's World Cup warm-up game against Italy.

Eddie Jones' side start their campaign against Tonga on Sunday, with Rob Young brought in to replace Riley for what is his second spell in the role.

Young previously worked under Jones from 2017-18 before stepping down himself, also for personal reasons, to create the vacancy for Riley.

More than 25 personnel have left in the wake of Jones taking charge four years ago, many of them signing non-disclosure agreements that are strictly enforced by the RFU.