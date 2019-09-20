Rugby World Cup 2019: Scots must be clinical to beat Ireland - Townsend

Gregor Townsend says Scotland will need to be clinical to stand a chance of toppling Ireland

2019 Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Scotland Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sunday, 22 September Kick-off: 08:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland MW and BBC Radio Ulster; plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live on ITV

Scotland need to be more clinical to stand a chance of beating Ireland - the world's top-ranked team - in their World Cup opener, Greg Townsend says.

The Scots get their campaign under way in Yokohama on Sunday, with the head coach urging his side to capitalise on opportunities while limiting Ireland's.

"Ireland have shown in recent years that they do take their chances and they punish teams," Townsend said.

Hosts Japan, who are also in Pool A, defeated Russia in their opener.

Hooker Stuart McInally will captain the side with Duncan Taylor and Sam Johnson starting together for only the second time at centre.

Townsend sticks with Tommy Seymour on the wing ahead of in-form Darcy Graham, with the head coach hoping that experience will prove crucial against Ireland.

"We have something like a combined total of 630 caps, so that's hugely important," Townsend said.

'Playing against the team ranked number one'

"This is the first time this squad has all been fit and available. We're missing probably just two of three players from every available Scotland player, so to get a squad that has this kind of experience for this kind of game is a real bonus.

Scotland must take their opportunities against the Irish, says Townsend

"You hope experience and form will be important. It's the opening game of the World Cup, we are playing against the team currently ranked number one in the world.

"We know Ireland are a very good team, we play against them every year.

"You can't disguise this as anything else than a hugely important game against a very good side."