Ireland: Rory Best 'the best version of himself he has ever been' - Cave

Rory Best will start against Scotland with fellow hooker Niall Scannell (right) among the replacements

2019 Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Scotland Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sunday, 22 September Kick-off: 08:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland MW and BBC Radio Ulster; plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live on ITV

Ex-Ireland centre Darren Cave says Irish captain Rory Best "is the best version of himself he has ever been" as the team prepare to begin their World Cup bid against Scotland on Sunday.

Best has come in for criticism from some quarters in recent weeks over his line-out throwing and it was suggested his captaincy may also be on the line.

"I don't know what Rory has got to do to win people over," said Cave.

"For some reason he has to constantly keep proving himself."

"I don't think there has ever been a rugby player that has had to prove themselves so many times but he is such a belligerent guy it probably brings out the best in him," added the 11-times capped international.

Best will retire from playing after the World Cup but Cave believes the Ulster hooker is still a huge influence on the squad, as well as meriting his berth in the starting line-up.

"Some people say he's past it but he is as fit as he ever was. His tackling, his leadership, the impact he has on other players and his work at the breakdown all make him a key component of Joe Schmidt's team.

"He is Ireland's most successful captain and people respect him for the way he conducts himself and how hard he trains, but also for what he has achieved."

Ireland fans show their appreciation of captain Rory Best on his final home appearance against Wales on 7 September

First up for Ireland in Pool A on Sunday is an encounter with regular Six Nations opponents Scotland in Yokohama, followed by games against Japan, Russia and Samoa.

If they progress from their group, New Zealand or South Africa are their likely quarter-final opponents for Schmidt's side as they attempt to progress beyond the last-eight stage of the competition for the first time.

"When the draw happened a couple of years ago it looked like Ireland had a free run but since then Scotland have improved massively and Japan have had some fantastic results.

"We know the physicality the Russians and the Samoans have so it has turned out to be quite a tricky group.

"The way Scotland play will suit Ireland I think. The way to beat Ireland is through absolute brute power, like England did twice this year and like Wales did in the Six Nations.

"Scotland will try and move the ball a lot which will really suit Ireland and while Scotland are a good side I think Ireland have the beating of them."

'All Blacks favourites'

Cave, who retired at the end of last season after making 229 appearances for Ulster, makes New Zealand favourites to win the tournament for a third consecutive time.

"I think the All Blacks are favourites. They are the team I'd be looking to avoid - outside of that it's an absolute lottery.

"I wasn't massively impressed by South Africa or Australia but they made me sit up and take notice by both beating New Zealand comfortably in the Rugby Championship.

"England are very, very strong but Ireland showed the kind of form in their last two warm-up games to give us hope. I think we are on the right track again."