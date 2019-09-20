Rugby World Cup: Wales hooker Ken Owens says players aware of betting rules

World Cup - Pool D: Wales v Georgia Venue: City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota City Date: Monday, 23 September Kick-off:11:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Hooker Ken Owens says the players are aware of World Rugby's regulations on anti-corruption and betting after backs coach Rob Howley was sent home following an alleged breach.

Scarlets skipper Owens is chairman of the Welsh Rugby Players Association and revealed the squad have reminders every season of the rules.

"We all know where we stand and all the players are aware," said Owens.

"It's pretty clear."

Along with every nation competing in Japan, Wales have been given a detailed briefing by World Rugby's integrity unit ahead of the World Cup.

The pre-planned meeting for Wales was ironically a day after Howley's departure was announced but it had already been scheduled and was not a reaction to the controversy.

"All the boys, especially back home, get integrity briefings and reminders of it every season in terms of anti-doping, betting and all the rest of it," said Owens.

"Everyone is aware of it. The WRPA have had a new chief exec start last week and I'm sure he'll get across all of that in the next week or so."

Owens says he hopes the off-the-field controversy will help inspire Wales in their World Cup opening match against Georgia on 23 September.

"It has narrowed our focus even further," said Owens.

"We're never short of a little bit of adversity in Welsh rugby or a story breaking in a match week.

"The boys have just responded perfectly. We've just had to get on with it and use it as a galvanising force.

"That's all we can do. It's out of our control. The way the Union have dealt with it has been brilliant.

"It's been to the point, they got it done as quickly as possible and it shifted the focus straight back to the rugby. As players, all we can control is our performance on Monday.

"The best way to do that is to make sure our own house is in order so we can put in a performance against Georgia."

Owens admits though the Howley news has tested the squad.

"It's been difficult and bit of a shell shock to the boys," said Owens.

"We haven't had time to reflect or dwell too much on it because we have got a job to do.

"Harsh as it sounds, that's what we're here to do and that's what the focus has been for the last two years.

"We heard the news on the day off, we've had two training days and they've been pretty sharp.

"We've all just spoken, as we did at the start of the tournament, about there being no excuses.

"There has been some small talk and conversations, that's just natural but it hasn't affected the forwards as much as the backs.

"The senior boys have fronted up and taken on that extra responsibility.

"Jonathan Davies and Dan Biggar have been absolutely outstanding by taking the bull by the horns and taking a real lead in that and Neil Jenkins has been supporting that."

Stephen Jones arrived in Japan on Thursday to replace Howley, four days before Wales' opening World Cup game.

"Steve is a very experienced player and coach." said Owens.

"He's been around the block and understands the setup here, having played under Warren.

"He's coached over half the squad at the Scarlets and it's great for him to come in. It brings a fresh voice and a new set of eyes.

"The work that Rob and the coaches have done over the summer and leading into this first game has been meticulous so a lot of it is in place."

Owens is just looking forward to playing in his third World Cup and making his first tournament start.

"It's been a long time coming," said Owens.

"Our focus started on this two years ago and now we're looking forward to getting out on that pitch.

"All the hard work has been put in and it's about delivering."

