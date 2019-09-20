Rugby World Cup 2019: England name team for opening match v Tonga
Rugby Union
|2019 Rugby World Cup: England v Tonga
|Venue: Sapporo Dome, Sapporo Date: Sunday, 22 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST
|Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app and live on ITV
George Ford will start at fly-half and Owen Farrell at inside-centre as England begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Tonga.
Coach Eddie Jones has also picked the youthful combination of Tom Curry at blind-side and Sam Underhill at open-side for Sunday's game in Sapporo.
Farrell will captain the side as scrum-half Ben Youngs wins his 90th cap, with Manu Tuilagi at outside-centre.
Jones said: "We know Tonga are going to be ferocious and full of pride and passion.
"They are a side that if they get a bit of momentum can be very dangerous, and we will need to be on our best on Sunday."
With Mako Vunipola still recovering from a hamstring injury, Joe Marler comes in at loose-head prop as part of a front row also featuring Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler.
Anthony Watson starts on the right wing with Jonny May on the left and Elliot Daly at full-back.
The whole team is as follows:
15 Elliot Daly
14 Anthony Watson
13 Manu Tuilagi
12 Owen Farrell (c)
11 Jonny May
10 George Ford
9 Ben Youngs
1 Joe Marler
2 Jamie George
3 Kyle Sinckler
4 Courtney Lawes
5 Maro Itoje
6 Tom Curry
7 Sam Underhill
8 Billy Vunipola
Replacements
16 Luke Cowan-Dickie
17 Ellis Genge
18 Dan Cole
19 George Kruis
20 Lewis Ludlam
21 Willi Heinz
22 Henry Slade
23 Jonathan Joseph