Rugby World Cup 2019: England name team for opening match v Tonga

By Tom Fordyce

Chief sports writer

England coach Eddie Jones watches training
Eddie Jones led Australia to the World Cup final in 2003
2019 Rugby World Cup: England v Tonga
Venue: Sapporo Dome, Sapporo Date: Sunday, 22 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST
Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app and live on ITV

George Ford will start at fly-half and Owen Farrell at inside-centre as England begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Tonga.

Coach Eddie Jones has also picked the youthful combination of Tom Curry at blind-side and Sam Underhill at open-side for Sunday's game in Sapporo.

Farrell will captain the side as scrum-half Ben Youngs wins his 90th cap, with Manu Tuilagi at outside-centre.

Jones said: "We know Tonga are going to be ferocious and full of pride and passion.

"They are a side that if they get a bit of momentum can be very dangerous, and we will need to be on our best on Sunday."

With Mako Vunipola still recovering from a hamstring injury, Joe Marler comes in at loose-head prop as part of a front row also featuring Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler.

Anthony Watson starts on the right wing with Jonny May on the left and Elliot Daly at full-back.

The whole team is as follows:

15 Elliot Daly

14 Anthony Watson

13 Manu Tuilagi

12 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Jonny May

10 George Ford

9 Ben Youngs

1 Joe Marler

2 Jamie George

3 Kyle Sinckler

4 Courtney Lawes

5 Maro Itoje

6 Tom Curry

7 Sam Underhill

8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements

16 Luke Cowan-Dickie

17 Ellis Genge

18 Dan Cole

19 George Kruis

20 Lewis Ludlam

21 Willi Heinz

22 Henry Slade

23 Jonathan Joseph

