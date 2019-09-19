Rugby World Cup: France name Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont to face Argentina
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|2019 Rugby World Cup: France v Argentina
|Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo Date: Saturday, 21 September Kick-off: 08:15 BST
|Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app and live on ITV
France have opted for Toulouse duo Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont as their half-back partnership to take on Argentina in Pool C's World Cup opener.
Ntamack, the 20-year-old son of former France international Emile, starts at 10, with Dupont, 22, picked ahead of Maxime Machenaud at scrum-half.
La Rochelle's Gregory Alldritt is preferred to Louis Picamoles at eight.
Nicolas Sanchez, who plays for Stade Francais, is at fly-half for Argentina, with Saracens' Juan Figallo at prop.
The third player in the Pumas' 31-man squad to play their club rugby outside Argentina - Castres' Benjamin Urdapilleta - is on the bench.
Bordeaux wing Santiago Cordero and Toulon number eight Facundo Isa were controversially left out of the squad by coach Mario Ledesma, who has depended on the home-based Jaguares squad that made the final of last season's Super Rugby tournament.
The match is a repeat of the 2007 tournament opener when Argentina upset France, who were the host nation, en route to the semi-finals, the same stage they reached in 2015.
Teams
France: Medard; Penaud, Fickou, Vakatawa, Huget; Ntamack, Dupont; Poirot, Guirado, Slimani, Iturria, Vahaamahina, Lauret, Ollivon, Alldritt
Replacements: Chat, Baille, Bamba, Le Roux, Picamoles, Machenaud, Lopez, Ramos
Argentina: Boffelli; Moroni, Orlando, De la Fuente, Moyano; Sanchez, Cubelli; Tetaz Chaparro, Creevy, Figallo, Petti, Lavanini, Matera (c), Kremer, Ortega Desio,
Replacements: Montoya, Vivas, Medrano, Alemanno, Lezana, Ezcurra, Urdapilleta, Carreras
What they said
France coach Jacques Brunel: "We have absolutely no doubt about Romain Ntamack's quality at fly-half - he's shown that this role doesn't scare him.
"The opening match is often decisive in setting the tone, but you must also not give it too much importance.
"The ideal is to win this game, but we can think that the three other matches will count until the end."
Argentina prop Juan Figallo: "It's always going to be tough and no match is easy. We have a chance to hit the ground running, so it's a key encounter for us.
"French rugby has a great league from which to draw many players. The 31 that made it are a great team led by an excellent coach."
Stats
- France have won four of their last six Test matches against Argentina, including their last two on the bounce; the last time they won more consecutive games against the Pumas was an eight-game stretch from 1995 to 1999.
- This meeting will be the fourth between France and Argentina at the Rugby World Cup; the Pumas won both meetings at the 2007 tournament, while Les Bleus secured a 47-26 victory in 1999.
- Argentina have lost their last nine Test matches in succession; however, four of the last five matches in that span have been decided by six points or fewer.
- Nicolas Sanchez (Argentina) was the top point-scorer (97) at Rugby World Cup 2015, becoming the second Pumas player to manage that feat after Gonzalo Quesada - 102 points in 1999.