'Pro14 season is a long haul,' says Ulster coach McFarland

Former Highlanders player Matt Faddes can play at centre, on the wing or at full-back

Ulster coach Dan McFarland says the fact that his squad has not been overly weakened by World Cup call-ups does not provide them with a massive advantage in this season's Pro14 competition.

Jacob Stockdale, Iain Henderson and the retiring Rory Best are the only three Ulster players in the Ireland panel.

"We are not going to win a championship in the first six weeks while the World Cup is happening," said McFarland.

"For me the season is a long haul but you can help your position obviously."

"The season goes on a long time. It wouldn't have mattered if we had 10 players missing or whether we had four players missing on World Cup duty.

"We have got injured players on top of those who are at the World Cup. We'll still be focused on trying to start well - that's the bottom line," added the former Scotland assistant coach.

Craig Gilroy (right) played for Ulster against Glasgow in pre-season after 10 months on the sidelines through injury

Ulster face Welsh side Ospreys in their Pro14 season-opener at Kingspan Stadium on 27 September as they bid to improve on their progression to the semi-finals in the last campaign.

"It's an important game. They are in our Conference, they finished last season really well and they are going to be extremely competitive.

"We'll have a big premium on winning that game but we would have had a big premium on winning it if it had been in January or April.

"Our overall goal is to be consistently competing for championships and that means you have to be involved in play-off games.

"We want to develop our game, the way that we play, our style in both attack and defence. We want to up that a level and that will come with a little bit of cohesion.

"My focus is on increasing the rate that we get better and developing the way that we train."

New signings a major boost

The Irish province have added Ireland prop Jack McGrath, Kiwi utility back Matt Faddes and Australian lock Sam Carter to their ranks for the new season.

"Sam and Matt are two big signings for us and it's great to have an experienced player like Jack on board," enthused McFarland.

"Sam is a really good man and he'll be excellent for our set-piece. He's a good leader and was part of a Brumbies team which did well at scrum-time, in line-outs and at maul time.

"Matt is the kind of player we need in the backs. He has a bit of versatility and possesses a skill set that complements the way we want to play.

"Playing northern hemisphere rugby is different to what he is used to so there will be a period of acclimatisation in both attack and defence for him.

"Jack has been around a long time but he still wants to learn and help other people learn. His experience spreads through the forward pack and he made his presence felt immediately from the first week he was with us."