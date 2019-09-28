Premiership Rugby Cup: Wasps and Harlequins earn last-gasp victories

Northampton's Taqele Naiyaravoro was given a second yellow for a high challenge on Owain James, which led to a penalty try for Wasps

Wasps and Harlequins earned last-gasp victories at Northampton and London Irish respectively in the second round of Premiership Rugby Cup pool games.

A penalty try saw Wasps claim a 36-32 bonus-point win at Franklin's Gardens, in a match which featured 11 tries.

Quins overcame a 15-8 half-time deficit to win 21-18 at Irish, thanks to Brett Herron's late penalty.

Elsewhere, Dan du Preez scored twice as Sale won at Saracens, while Bath held on to beat Worcester at The Rec.

Sale's 36-17 victory was their first-ever at Allianz Park, and represented a first home defeat for Saracens since February 2018.

Bath, meanwhile, held a 22-point lead going into the closing stages, though Ted Hill and Francois Hougaard went over late on for Worcester with the game finishing 36-28.

Harlequins and Sale each have two wins from two in the competition, with the latter also taking maximum points from both matches.