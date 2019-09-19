Rugby World Cup: Australia pick David Pocock & Michael Hooper to face Fiji

Pocock, 31, will retire from Test rugby at the end of the Rugby World Cup

2019 Rugby World Cup: Australia v Fiji Venue: Sapporo Dome, Sapporo Date: Saturday, 21 September Kick-off: 05:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app and live on ITV

Coach Michael Cheika has reunited David Pocock and Michael Hooper in the Australia back row as his side begin their World Cup against Fiji.

Pocock and Hooper, who are both specialists around the breakdown, last started together for Australia in a win over Italy in November.

Pocock's selection means flanker Lukhan Salakaia-Loto drops to the bench.

Fiji have named lock Leone Nakarawa, number eight Viliame Mata and wing Josua Tuisova in a powerful line-up.

Radradra has been linked with a return to rugby league despite his success in the Top 14

Semi Radradra, who was a star in Australian domestic rugby league with the Parramatta Eels before switching to union, where he has played for French sides Toulon and Bordeaux, is on the wing after making all his previous international starts at centre.

Australia have named Christian Lealiifano, who returned to international rugby in July after treatment for leukaemia, at fly-half ahead of Bernard Foley, who guided the side to the final of the 2015 tournament.

The Wallabies beat New Zealand in Perth in August and have been set a target of making the final once again by Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle.

Wales, Georgia and Uruguay complete Pool D.

Teams

Australia: Beale; Hodge, O'Connor, Kerevi, Koroibete; Lealiifano, White; Sio, Latu, Alaalatoa, Rodda, Arnold, Pocock, Hooper (c), Naisarani.

Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Kepu, Coleman, Salakaia-Loto, Genia, To'omua, Haylett-Petty

Fiji: Murimurivalu; Tuisova, Nayacalevu, Botia, Radradra; Volavola, Lomani; Ma'afu, Matavesi, Ravai, Cavubati, Nakarawa, Waqaniburotu (c), Yato, Mata,

Replacements: Vugakoto, Mawi, Saulo, Ratuva, Voka, Matawalu, Veitokani, Goneva

What they said

Australia coach Michael Cheika: "We do our absolute best and wherever the cards fall, I'll be absolutely proud of my team. They've put in so much work so far against a background of pressure from off the field, not on it.

"They've stood tall and they've worked hard through it. They've copped plenty and they are ready for the battle."

Fiji coach John McKee: "We know Australia are a very good team and present a big challenge for us but, because of our preparation, I know that our team is mentally and physically ready for that challenge.

"It would give us a great boost if we are able to get a win but we have taken the view that we are in a series of four games and the top two teams go through.

"It doesn't ride on one game. There could be a lot of twists and turns in the pool."

