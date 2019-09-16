Jacques Vermeulen: Exeter sign South African forward from Sharks

Jacques Vermeulen is a former South Africa Under 20 international

Exeter Chiefs have signed South African flanker Jacques Vermeulen on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who can also play at lock, was previously with the Sharks Super Rugby franchise in his homeland.

He is the second South African to move to Exeter this summer following Jannes Kirsten's arrival in July.

As well as playing 16 Super Rugby games, Vermeulen also helped Western Province reach the semi-finals of the Currie Cup.

"Exeter have proved they are a top team, challenging each season and I like the way they play and the way they are coached," he told the club website.

"I'm sure I will learn heaps of stuff because it will be so different to Super Rugby. The Chiefs you can see have a great culture, a winning culture.

"Already I've met a few of the guys and the vibe around the place is great. Everyone was so welcoming and I can't wait to get started."

Exeter begin the new Premiership campaign with a home game against Bath on Saturday.