Three uncapped players in Scotland Women's squad for South Africa Tests

Scotland have named three uncapped players in the 26-woman squad for the Test matches away to South Africa on 30 September and 5 October.

Prop Anne Young, number eight Christine Belisle and fly-half Sarah Denholm are all newcomers to Philip Doyle's squad.

Doyle has also named Helen Nelson as tour captain.

"I am really excited to see what this squad can produce in South Africa," Doyle told the Scottish Rugby website.

"We have had two very successful training camps with large numbers of players involved. There are a lot experienced players who have not been selected for this tour.

"Selection has been tough and this is due to the increasing standards of all players. This can only bode well for the rest of the season and shows the depth that we are able to add to the squad."

Scotland squad

Forwards

Christine Belisle (Cartha Queen's Park), Sarah Bonar (Loughborough Lightning), Lisa Cockburn (Darlington Mowden Park), Mairi Forsyth (Corstorphine Cougars), Megan Kennedy (Stirling County RFC), Jade Konkel (Harlequins), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel McLachlan (Darlington Mowden Park), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Panashe Muzambe (Edinburgh University/Watsonians), Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Lana Skeldon (Darlington Mowden Park), Emma Wassell (Corstorphine Cougar), Anne Young (Edinburgh University).

Backs

Sarah Denholm (Edinburgh University), Abi Evans (Darlington Mowden Park), Megan Gaffney (Watsonians), Mhairi Grieve (Waterloo Firwood), Sarah Law (Darlington Mowden Park), Rhona Lloyd (Loughborough Lightning), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning), Liz Musgrove (Darlington Mowden Park), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Chloe Rollie (Harlequins), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Lisa Thomson (Darlington Mowden Park).