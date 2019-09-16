Head injuries 'never going to stop' in rugby - Ali Price

David Denton has had to retire at the age of 29 on doctors' advice

Rugby may never solve its concussion problem admits Scotland scrum-half Ali Price following the retiral of David Denton.

Denton, 29, has been forced to retire after suffering a serious head knock against Northampton last October.

The 42-time capped forward was left with pressure in his skull as well as visual disturbances.

"It's a contact sport and sadly these things are going to happen," said Price.

"Guys can get their head caught on the wrong side and with boys running faster and being stronger, if you're caught in an awkward position sometimes these flash knockouts happen.

"The thing with the brain is that everyone deals with it differently.

"Some boys can be back in a week, feel okay and pass all the protocols. Others take a lot longer."

Price says World Rugby are "leading the way" in trying to minimise how often head injuries happen.

He said: "It's a shame for Dents and there is a few players who have had to call time on their careers with similar issues, but you're never going to stop it unless you declare the sport touch rugby from now on - but that's never going to happen.

"Everyone loves the game as it is. None of us go out there to get hurt. We don't go out to hurt others. It's part of the game.

"You just have to accept you might be unlucky. It can happen to anyone at any time."