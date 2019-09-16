Rob Kearney: Ireland full-back a 'significant doubt' doubt for World Cup opener against Scotland

Rob Kearney scored the opening try against Wales in Ireland's final World Cup warm-up fixture

2019 Rugby World Cup Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Rob Kearney is understood to be a doubt for Ireland's Rugby World Cup Pool A opener against Scotland after he picked up a calf injury in training.

The Irish Times has reported that Kearney could miss Sunday's game in Yokohama and also the match against hosts Japan six days later.

His absence would be another blow to Ireland after Robbie Henshaw suffered a hamstring injury in training.

Winger Keith Earls is also a doubt for the game with a knee problem.

Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway are possible replacements for Kearney, should the Leinster stalwart miss the fixture in Yokohama.

Joey Carbery, who was forced off in the first warm-up fixture against England, has also previously played at full-back.

Ulster's Will Addison remains on standby after Henshaw's injury on Saturday, with Ireland management requesting that the full-back was rested from Saturday's pre-season friendly against Glasgow.