Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales given huge backing by Japanese hosts

Fans watching Wales opening training session at Kitakyushu Stadium

A crowd of more than 15,000 people watched Wales' first training session in Japan for the Rugby World Cup.

Queues of over a kilometre began building up three hours before the open run out at Kitakyushu Stadium.

The local population have clearly embraced the Wales team, singing the Welsh national anthem and the hymn Calon Lân as Warren Gatland's squad had their first work out.

Wales' opening match in Pool D is against Georgia on Monday, 23 August.

The Welsh Rugby Union has sent several delegations to the Japanese city over the last 18 months, led by former Wales skipper Ryan Jones. They have been running coaching courses and building awareness.

