Scotland forward David Denton retires on medical grounds

David Denton has been forced to retire at the age of 29

Scotland forward David Denton has been forced to retire from rugby on the advice of doctors.

The 29-year-old has been advised to quit following a concussion he sustained playing for Leicester Tigers in October.

"Of course, it is devastating that my rugby career is ending," Denton told the Scottish Rugby website.

Scotland manager Gregor Townsend said: "We're going to miss him with Scotland."

Zimbabwe-born Denton was capped 42 times for Scotland, making the move to Edinburgh in 2010 before spells at Bath and Worcester Warriors prior to his switch to Leicester last year.

He had not played since suffering the injury against Northampton 11 months ago.

"My reaction at the time my neurologist told me it was no longer a good idea to play rugby to be honest was a bit of relief," said Denton.

"This had been building up inside of me for four to five months.

"I knew there was a strong possibility that this moment [having to retire] was coming.

"By the time I got to it, I had been through all the emotional highs and lows, so I was prepared for it."

Scotland head coach Townsend said it "seems to be the right decision to retire".

He said: "We were hoping taking some time out of the game would mean he would be available for selection in our World Cup training squad and when that didn't happen, we were hopeful he'd be back for next season, but again that's not happened."