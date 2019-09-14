WRU National League & Cup results

Welsh rugby

14 SEPTEMBER, 2019

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST

Abergavenny 33 - 7 Oakdale

Caerleon 20 - 13 Newport HSOB

Caldicot 29 - 17 Pill Harriers

Croesyceiliog 21 - 44 Talywain

Cwmbran 22 - 17 Hartridge

Ynysddu 13 - 9 Blackwood

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Aberdare 15 - 6 Abercwmboi

Cilfynydd 29 - 8 Abercynon

Cowbridge 25 - 19 Llanishen

Gilfach Goch 0 - 45 Llantrisant

Llantwit Fardre 17 - 24 Taffs Well

Treharris 33 - 8 Caerphilly

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Bangor 7 - 26 Nant Conwy II

Llanidloes 20 - 17 Newtown

Mold 20 - 14 Colwyn Bay

Rhyl 20 - 10 Abergele

Wrexham 44 - 13 Shotton Steel

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells 19 - 5 Ystradgynlais

Maesteg Celtic 15 - 13 Bridgend Sports

Morriston 22 - 36 Aberavon Quins

Pencoed 23 - 5 Heol y Cyw

Porthcawl 30 - 12 Pyle

Resolven 36 - 17 Seven Sisters

DIVISION TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 13 - 11 Nantgaredig

Fishguard 30 - 20 Milford Haven

Loughor 26 - 36 Mumbles

Pontarddulais 17 - 26 Tycroes

Pontyberem 13 - 17 Burry Port

Tenby United 17 - 22 Kidwelly

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abertillery B G 23 - 35 Usk

Deri 14 - 47 Abertysswg

Llanhilleth 42 - 21 Garndiffaith

Machen 15 - 46 Abercarn

Rhymney 21 - 25 Tredegar Ironsides

RTB Ebbw Vale 10 - 27 Blaina

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cardiff Quins 21 - 26 Old Illtydians

Fairwater 25 - 15 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Llanharan 12 - 36 Pontyclun

Penarth 32 - 3 Pentyrch

Penygraig 20 - 8 Tylorstown

St Albans 34 - 39 Canton

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Dinbych II 3 - 43 Ruthin II

Flint 53 - 12 Rhosllanerchrugog

Llangefni II 29 - 13 Pwllheli II

Menai Bridge 9 - 27 Holyhead

Wrexham II 5 - 17 Mold II

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 33 - 13 Nantymoel

Abercrave 32 - 15 Cwmgors

Baglan P - P Cwmllynfell

Bryncoch 13 - 21 Tonmawr

Cwmavon 11 - 63 Taibach

Vardre 21 - 17 Swansea Uplands

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 34 - 7 Llanybydder

Cardigan 31 - 8 St Davids

Haverfordwest 38 - 3 Llangwm

Pembroke Dock Quins 53 - 23 Neyland

St Clears 9 - 38 Laugharne

Tregaron 16 - 24 Lampeter Town

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars P - P Fleur De Lys

Chepstow 33 - 27 Whitehead

Nantyglo P - P New Panteg

New Tredegar 21 - 7 Aberbargoed

St Julians HSOB 3 - 50 Newport Saracens

Trinant 41 - 5 Hafodyrynys

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 19 - 22 Tonyrefail

Hirwaun 22 - 28 Gwernyfed

Llandaff 25 - 28 Llandaff North

Llantwit Major 30 - 7 Old Penarthians

Treherbert 8 - 8 Wattstown

Ynysowen 8 - 10 Cefn Coed

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Bryncethin 37 - 17 Cefn Cribbwr

Crynant P - P Banwen

Glais 20 - 19 Penlan

Maesteg 8 - 27 Glyncorrwg

Neath Athletic 22 - 25 Alltwen

Pontrhydyfen 24 - 14 Briton Ferry

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Betws 25 - 17 Penygroes

Cefneithin 21 - 5 Tumble

Furnace United 8 - 21 Trimsaran

Llandybie 21 - 42 Amman United

Llangadog 18 - 8 Llandeilo

New Dock Stars 91 - 0 Bynea

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Bettws 35 - 0 Rogerstone

Brynithel 46 - 12 Malpas

Crickhowell 77 - 7 Beaufort

Pontllanfraith 15 - 36 Crumlin

West Mon 32 - 13 Hollybush

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Internationals 0 - 40 Cardiff Saracens

Cwmcarn United 10 - 32 Sully View

Ferndale P - P Abersychan

Forgeside 19 - 35 Markham

Llandrindod Wells 19 - 15 Whitchurch

Llanrumney P - P Girling

Old Tylerian 29 - 31 Tref y Clawdd

Tredegar 0 - 78 Brackla

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmtwrch 13 - 42 Pontyates

Fall Bay 16 - 47 South Gower

Ogmore Vale 3 - 26 Cwmgwrach

Pantyffynnon 0 - 40 Penybanc

Pontardawe 36 - 10 Tonna

Rhigos 17 - 9 Pontycymmer

