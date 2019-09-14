WRU National League & Cup results
14 SEPTEMBER, 2019
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Abergavenny 33 - 7 Oakdale
Caerleon 20 - 13 Newport HSOB
Caldicot 29 - 17 Pill Harriers
Croesyceiliog 21 - 44 Talywain
Cwmbran 22 - 17 Hartridge
Ynysddu 13 - 9 Blackwood
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Aberdare 15 - 6 Abercwmboi
Cilfynydd 29 - 8 Abercynon
Cowbridge 25 - 19 Llanishen
Gilfach Goch 0 - 45 Llantrisant
Llantwit Fardre 17 - 24 Taffs Well
Treharris 33 - 8 Caerphilly
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Bangor 7 - 26 Nant Conwy II
Llanidloes 20 - 17 Newtown
Mold 20 - 14 Colwyn Bay
Rhyl 20 - 10 Abergele
Wrexham 44 - 13 Shotton Steel
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells 19 - 5 Ystradgynlais
Maesteg Celtic 15 - 13 Bridgend Sports
Morriston 22 - 36 Aberavon Quins
Pencoed 23 - 5 Heol y Cyw
Porthcawl 30 - 12 Pyle
Resolven 36 - 17 Seven Sisters
DIVISION TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 13 - 11 Nantgaredig
Fishguard 30 - 20 Milford Haven
Loughor 26 - 36 Mumbles
Pontarddulais 17 - 26 Tycroes
Pontyberem 13 - 17 Burry Port
Tenby United 17 - 22 Kidwelly
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abertillery B G 23 - 35 Usk
Deri 14 - 47 Abertysswg
Llanhilleth 42 - 21 Garndiffaith
Machen 15 - 46 Abercarn
Rhymney 21 - 25 Tredegar Ironsides
RTB Ebbw Vale 10 - 27 Blaina
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cardiff Quins 21 - 26 Old Illtydians
Fairwater 25 - 15 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Llanharan 12 - 36 Pontyclun
Penarth 32 - 3 Pentyrch
Penygraig 20 - 8 Tylorstown
St Albans 34 - 39 Canton
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Dinbych II 3 - 43 Ruthin II
Flint 53 - 12 Rhosllanerchrugog
Llangefni II 29 - 13 Pwllheli II
Menai Bridge 9 - 27 Holyhead
Wrexham II 5 - 17 Mold II
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 33 - 13 Nantymoel
Abercrave 32 - 15 Cwmgors
Baglan P - P Cwmllynfell
Bryncoch 13 - 21 Tonmawr
Cwmavon 11 - 63 Taibach
Vardre 21 - 17 Swansea Uplands
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 34 - 7 Llanybydder
Cardigan 31 - 8 St Davids
Haverfordwest 38 - 3 Llangwm
Pembroke Dock Quins 53 - 23 Neyland
St Clears 9 - 38 Laugharne
Tregaron 16 - 24 Lampeter Town
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars P - P Fleur De Lys
Chepstow 33 - 27 Whitehead
Nantyglo P - P New Panteg
New Tredegar 21 - 7 Aberbargoed
St Julians HSOB 3 - 50 Newport Saracens
Trinant 41 - 5 Hafodyrynys
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 19 - 22 Tonyrefail
Hirwaun 22 - 28 Gwernyfed
Llandaff 25 - 28 Llandaff North
Llantwit Major 30 - 7 Old Penarthians
Treherbert 8 - 8 Wattstown
Ynysowen 8 - 10 Cefn Coed
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Bryncethin 37 - 17 Cefn Cribbwr
Crynant P - P Banwen
Glais 20 - 19 Penlan
Maesteg 8 - 27 Glyncorrwg
Neath Athletic 22 - 25 Alltwen
Pontrhydyfen 24 - 14 Briton Ferry
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Betws 25 - 17 Penygroes
Cefneithin 21 - 5 Tumble
Furnace United 8 - 21 Trimsaran
Llandybie 21 - 42 Amman United
Llangadog 18 - 8 Llandeilo
New Dock Stars 91 - 0 Bynea
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Bettws 35 - 0 Rogerstone
Brynithel 46 - 12 Malpas
Crickhowell 77 - 7 Beaufort
Pontllanfraith 15 - 36 Crumlin
West Mon 32 - 13 Hollybush
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Internationals 0 - 40 Cardiff Saracens
Cwmcarn United 10 - 32 Sully View
Ferndale P - P Abersychan
Forgeside 19 - 35 Markham
Llandrindod Wells 19 - 15 Whitchurch
Llanrumney P - P Girling
Old Tylerian 29 - 31 Tref y Clawdd
Tredegar 0 - 78 Brackla
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmtwrch 13 - 42 Pontyates
Fall Bay 16 - 47 South Gower
Ogmore Vale 3 - 26 Cwmgwrach
Pantyffynnon 0 - 40 Penybanc
Pontardawe 36 - 10 Tonna
Rhigos 17 - 9 Pontycymmer