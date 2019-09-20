Love Island winner Greg O'Shea's fitness guide for freshers' week

He's the charming Irishman who strolled into the villa, proved chivalry wasn't dead, let Amber know he didn't think she was 'chaldish' and walked away £25,000 richer.

And, while his relationship with Amber didn't last too long ("it is what it is"), Greg O'Shea has plenty to keep himself busy.

The 24-year-old plays rugby for his local club Shannon and Ireland's Sevens team - in fact, he's eyeing a place in the national squad for next year's Olympics.

He's also looking ahead to a career in law after graduating from the University of Limerick in 2017.

But how did he juggle professional sport with studying for a degree and enjoying everything uni life has to offer?

As students up and down the country wave goodbye to their sobbing parents, Greg shares his five tips on how to keep fit and healthy during freshers' week.

Get gains without paying

Despite the fact I was playing professional sport at the time, I thought there is only one opportunity in life to be at university so I should enjoy it.

But keeping fit was always important to me.

I kept a pull-up bar and a sit-up bench in my room - I can't recommend it enough. If you're looking to tone your muscles, pull-ups, sit-ups and push-ups are so good. No-one can do an infinite amount of them, so you'll always reach failure.

If you are a member of the gym, try finding yourself a gym buddy - it's nice to do it with someone and push each other.

The 'gym pump'

I learned from being in the villa that the modern man is much more into his looks. They are concerned about their hair, their tan, and there are lads I know who get their eyebrows plucked.

Don't be ashamed to take care of yourself. 'Look good, play good, feel good' is a phrase we use in rugby.

Before a night out, a lot my friends love doing a workout to get that pump. It's the whole endorphin thing - you feel good and your body looks good because the blood is flowing.

Tackle your hangxiety

The old hangover, eh - it catches most drinkers at some stage of their life.

I counteract it very quickly - I just don't overdo it and I make sure to have water when I get home or have some food when I get home. And the worst thing you can do is not get active in the morning and stay in bed all day - get up and get moving.

If you're out drinking, pints of beer make you feel bloated and are full of calories. Maybe choose a different drink or drink water every second drink.

Watch what you eat

A lot of people ask me how I stay in this shape. It's very simple - I watch what I eat.

Instead of takeaways all the time, you can make your own pizza at home - get some dough, fresh toppings and reduced-fat cheese. Or make your own chicken stir-fry instead of buying once from the local Chinese.

There's a famous chicken place in Limerick and the big thing is to go there after a night out. I've never even stepped foot in there. Maybe when I do, it's a sign that I've let things go!

But remember it's not terrible to have a takeaway occasionally, otherwise it's not sustainable. Even Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has a cheat meal every couple of weeks.

Put down the app, come up for air

Not many people know, but I'm actually a qualified pilates instructor. My mum has two yoga studios and I've always had that influence.

Take that time out, even it's just for five or 10 minutes, away from electronics and the stresses of the day. If you don't know how to do it, download a simple meditation app which will talk you through it.

I also stayed away from dating apps. I like to meet someone organically; in a lecture, down the shop or on campus. Or maybe join a university team or society - I met so many new people from joining the Law Society.

Maybe I'm just a bit old-fashioned but, as me and my Love Island pal Ovie used to say to each other in the villa, just back yourself. Make those real-life connections and you don't know where they might lead to.