Adam Beard: Wales lock has appendix surgery but is set to join World Cup squad

Ospreys lock Adam Beard has won 16 Wales caps

Adam Beard will link up with Wales' World Cup squad in Japan early next week after having his appendix removed.

Ospreys lock Beard, capped 16 times, was taken to hospital in Wales before the squad's departure on Wednesday.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that he "had his appendix removed uneventfully" and is "recovering well".

Beard, 23, will be assessed on arrival in Japan, with the hope he is available for their opening Pool D game against Georgia in Toyota on 23 September.

Wales are likely to be without Beard's fellow lock Cory Hill for that game as he continues his recovery from a stress fracture in his leg.

Hill was named in Wales' 31-man World Cup squad, with the second pool fixture against Australia on 29 September being his initial target.

Warren Gatland's side then face pool games against Fiji and Uruguay.