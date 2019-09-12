Dan Robson and Thomas Young: Wasps name duo as co-captains

Dan Robson (left) and Thomas Young have played 200 times for Wasps between them

Dan Robson and Thomas Young will co-captain Wasps for this coming season.

They join club skipper Joe Launchbury and will lead the side while the England forward is away at the World Cup in Japan.

Scrum-half Robson, 27, won his first England cap this year and is about to start his fifth season with the club.

Young, who is also 27, is the son of director of rugby Dai Young and earned a recall to the Wales squad in this year's Six Nations.

"We obviously need to have more leaders within the group and we believe that Dan and Thomas are excellent candidates to lead the team," Dai Young told the club website.

"Both individuals play a fundamental role in the squad and I think they'll complement each other well as co-captains.

"They are both highly-respected by the group and they will certainly have the full support of everyone in the team.

"While both are new to captaincy, they will bring a great deal of energy and enthusiasm to the roles, and will also be supported by our existing leadership group."