Jordan Crane: Bristol Bears number eight to retire at end of season

Jordan Crane will become a full-time member of Bristol's coaching team from 2020-21

Bristol Bears number eight and four-time Premiership winner Jordan Crane is to retire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old - who won the last of three England caps in 2009 - will play alongside a new academy transition coach role for the 2019-20 campaign.

Crane joined Bristol from Leicester in 2016, leading them to promotion and a ninth-placed finish last term.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to begin my coaching journey in a world-class coaching set up," he said.

"When I reflect back on the last 16 years, I've been so fortunate to meet many great friends and share the field with some of the most talented players to play the game."

Crane started his 16-year professional career with Yorkshire Carnegie before being part of a dominant Leicester side, helping them to four league titles between 2006 and 2016.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said: "Jordan has enjoyed a fantastic career at the very top of the game and it's a testament to his dedication and professionalism that he has been a key player for so many years.

"Jordan has all the ingredients to be a world class English coach and we are excited about the value he will add to our under-18s and academy programme."