Rugby World Cup: England sample culture at Japanese school

Jonny May leads his England team-mates to the stage at Miyazaki Kita High School on Wednesday. At one point the school's brass band played a rendition of Queen's We Will Rock You as part of the welcome
England forwards coach Steve Borthwick, who filled the same role with the host nation's national team for two years, speaks to the students in Japanese
George Ford passes the ball into the crowd during the England team visit to Miyazaki Kita High School on September 11, 2019 in Miyazaki, Japan.
George Ford passes the ball to the school's rugby team captain in the audience of youngsters
England centre Manu Tuilagi takes part in a traditional tea ceremony
Wing Anthony Watson is happy with the fit as he wears the traditional costume worn in Japanese archery, known as Kyudo.
Jonathan Joseph (L) watched by team mate Joe Cokanasiga takes part in traditional Japanese archery, known as Kyudo, during the England team visit to Miyazaki Kita High
Centre Jonathan Joseph is a picture of concentration as, watched by team-mate Joe Cokanasiga, he takes part in the sport
The first of many team photos England's players will pose for in Japan, if not the most conventional
Captain Owen Farrell presents an England plaque to one of the students
Meanwhile back in Britain, Wales counterpart Alun Wyn Jones and his team board their flight to Japan
Also on Thursday, Ireland's players are taking an aircraft, featuring specially-commissioned livery, from Dublin airport
Also on Wednesday, Ireland's players take their flight, featuring specially commissioned livery, from Dublin airport
Captain Rory Best (right), who will retire from rugby at the end of the tournament, takes in the view from the cockpit
Hamish Watson (L) and Duncan Taylor are pictured departing for Japan at Edinburgh Airport, Edinburgh on September 9, 2019, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Scotland departed from Edinburgh Airport on Monday, in Edinburgh, Scotland and trained in their Nagasaki base on Wednesday

