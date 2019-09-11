Rugby World Cup: England sample culture at Japanese school 11 Sep From the section Rugby Union Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/49668021 Read more about sharing. Jonny May leads his England team-mates to the stage at Miyazaki Kita High School on Wednesday. At one point the school's brass band played a rendition of Queen's We Will Rock You as part of the welcome England forwards coach Steve Borthwick, who filled the same role with the host nation's national team for two years, speaks to the students in Japanese George Ford passes the ball to the school's rugby team captain in the audience of youngsters England centre Manu Tuilagi takes part in a traditional tea ceremony Wing Anthony Watson is happy with the fit as he wears the traditional costume worn in Japanese archery, known as Kyudo. Centre Jonathan Joseph is a picture of concentration as, watched by team-mate Joe Cokanasiga, he takes part in the sport The first of many team photos England's players will pose for in Japan, if not the most conventional Captain Owen Farrell presents an England plaque to one of the students Meanwhile back in Britain, Wales counterpart Alun Wyn Jones and his team board their flight to Japan Also on Wednesday, Ireland's players take their flight, featuring specially commissioned livery, from Dublin airport Captain Rory Best (right), who will retire from rugby at the end of the tournament, takes in the view from the cockpit Scotland departed from Edinburgh Airport on Monday, in Edinburgh, Scotland and trained in their Nagasaki base on Wednesday