Quiz: Can you remember Wales' first World Cup team in 1987

Wales v Ireland at the 1987 World Cup
Michael Bradley clears for Ireland against Wales in 1987, challenged by two mystery Welshmen

Wales made their debut in the World Cup with a 13-6 win against Ireland in Wellington, New Zealand.

The team went on to finish third in the tournament by beating Australia in the bronze medal match.

But who were the 15 players who made history in that opening match?

You have four minutes... good luck.

Name Wales' starting 15 for their first-ever World Cup game against Ireland in 1987

