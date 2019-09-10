Ken Owens: Wales hooker named Scarlets skipper for sixth season

Ken Owens has made 67 appearances for Wales

Ken Owen has been named captain of the Scarlets for a sixth season.

The 32-year-old Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker has spent 13 seasons with the region and played 243 games.

His six terms in charge are a record for the professional era, and equal a figure set by legendary fly-half Phil Bennett for the region's pre-curser Llanelli RFC between 1973 and 1979.

Jonathan Davies, James Davies, Werner Kruger and Steff Hughes are all named vice captains.

Hughes and Kruger will be in charge while Owens and the Davies brothers are away on World Cup duty with Wales at the start of the new season.

"He (Owens) has played for and captained the British and Irish Lions, has been part of the leadership group for Wales," said coach Brad Mooar.

"It is an absolute no-brainer that he is the right man to lead this team, club and its people."