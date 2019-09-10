Northampton Saints: Dylan Hartley replaced as captain by Alex Waller and Teimana Harrison

Teimana Harrison (left) and Alex Waller have made 395 Northampton appearances between them

Northampton Saints have named Alex Waller and Teimana Harrison co-captains for 2019-20, with England hooker Dylan Hartley "stepping away" from the role.

Hartley, 33, skippered Saints for nine years across two spells but is currently sidelined with a knee problem which has put him out of the World Cup.

Prop Waller, 29, shared captaincy duties with Hartley last term as the club came fourth in the Premiership.

Back-row Harrison, 27, has played 132 times for Saints since his 2012 debut.

The five-time England forward - who also missed out on Eddie Jones' World Cup squad - was scouted by Hartley in 2011 when he visited his old school in New Zealand.

"I know Dylan's seriously proud to now hand over this responsibility to him and to help him adapt to the job at hand," said Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"After pretty much 10 years in a leadership capacity, he's decided to step away from the captain's role this year - but he will continue to be a significant and influential member of our group."

Hartley, who lost the Saints armband in 2015 before getting it back two years later, has captained England on 30 occasions but not since November, on his most recent appearance for his country.

"Alex and Teimana have now played in the same side for eight seasons and I'm sure their relationship will grow even further as they lead the squad together," Boyd added.