Rejected trio 'will be ready for Wales' - Scarlets boss Mooar

Steff Evans won his 13th Wales cap as they lost 19-10 to Ireland in their last World Cup warm-up game

Rob Evans, Samson Lee and Steff Evans will be "ready" if injuries hit Wales at the Rugby World Cup.

Props Rob Evans and Lee were among the most unlucky of the players to miss out on selection for Warren Gatland's 31-man tournament squad.

Scarlets coach Brad Mooar says the pair and wing Steff Evans have reacted "superbly" on their return to Pro14 preparations.

"Steff, Rob and Samson have been outstanding," said Mooar.

"They contacted me immediately on the naming day."

The New Zealander is successor to Wales' next coach Wayne Pivac, who will take over the national role after Gatland steps down following his third World Cup campaign.

Gatland cited suspect durability when asked about the reasons for Rob Evans and Lee being left behind, but Mooar says he could not have asked more of the trio who will have to watch as their team-mates perform in Japan.

Fellow Scarlets Ken Owens, Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Aaron Shingler, James Davies, Gareth Davies, Rhys Patchell, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes and Leigh Halfpenny are all in the Wales squad.

Brad Mooar was assistant coach at Super Rugby side Crusaders before moving to Parc y Scarlets

"They've been superb. They're obviously disappointed too and quite rightly so. Anyone who misses out is going to be disappointed in anything in life," said Mooar.

"So they've been disappointed, but what they've done - which is a credit to the quality of person that they are - is say 'well, okay, I can be disappointed and how I react to this now is the important thing'.

"The engagement and their connection with the team and desire to be involved has been outstanding.

"They've been fully involved, they couldn't have done any more and that's about them putting in for a club that they love and players that they love and it's also them saying: 'Well, I need to be ready. If there's a break in Japan, that means that I need to be ready if I'm heading over to fill a role'."

Mooar let the three players decide how much training they would do with Scarlets in the days after Gatland named his Wales' 31-man squad.

They have since been fully reintegrated to Scarlets training.

"The connection has been superb. They are engaged and energetic," added Mooar.

Scarlets began their pre-season games with a win at Jersey Reds last weekend. They go to Welsh rivals Dragons on Saturday, 14 September.

Mooar will see his side in Pro14 action for the first time on Saturday, 28 September, when they host Connacht at Parc y Scarlets - five days after Wales begin their World Cup campaign against Georgia in Toyota City.